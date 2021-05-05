New England Medical Innovation Center announces second-annual Hackathon winners

PROVIDENCE – Non-profit med-tech hub The New England Medical Innovation Center announced winners of its COVID-19 Response Innovation Hackathon, where groups designed technology solutions to help at-risk individuals during the pandemic.
It was the second annual competition for NEMIC. Teams could choose a user with an associated problem, partner with a design team lead, and build a solution to best support the chosen group.
The team Locomotion won the first-place prize of $1,000.
The Locomotion virtual dance exercise platform for school-aged children is designed to help combat social isolation. Led by Paul Osimo, product design consultant, team members include degree candidates at Brown University (Kelvin Chang), Rhode Island School of Design (Calgary Haines-Trautman) and University of Rhode Island (Justin Bosscher).
Second place, a $500 prize, went to the team Rebalance.
The social app connects people recovering from alcohol and substance abuse during times of isolation. The team was led by mechanical engineer Catherine Jameson and included Priya Bhanot — a Brown University candidate — and software engineer Emanuele Raggi.
Runners up, receiving $100 each, were Team Lumavax — the Kayak.com for ADA accessible COVID vaccine information — and Team Village, an online community to support working mothers with community caregiving.
Teams were judged on criteria that included impact to the problem, energy and presence and commercial viability, according to NEMIC.
NEMIC hosts the COVID-19 Innovation Response Hackathon in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training’s Back to Work Program.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
