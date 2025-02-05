New England Medical Innovation Center launches advisory panel

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center recently announced the launch of its first Expert Advisory Group made up of a multidisciplinary collection of more than 30 industry leaders from Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In its February newsletter, the organization said the goal is to foster a local health technology hub “and drive meaningful impact” to “provide even more fuel to our burgeoning health technology ecosystem in the region.”

Among the Rhode Island-based members are Glenn Robertelli, executive director of RI Bio, and Tom Hutchinson, a consultant at QRE MedTech LLC and former vice president of Warwick medtech company Davol Inc.

NEMIC said it has supported more than 460 innovators and has facilitated startups serving more than 112,000 patients. And its fellows have raised more than $114 million since 2019.

The Expert Advisory Group will “provide guidance, build connections, and share insights that empower startups and strengthen the ecosystem,” according to the announcement.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.