New England Tech launches $3M veterinary learning lab

EAST GREENWICH – A continued shortage of veterinary technicians within the health care industry prompted the New England Institute of Technology to create a new learning space for veterinary students to hone their crafts, as well as meeting workforce demand in the process.
The technical college on Friday formally unveiled a $3 million, newly constructed 11,000-square-foot veterinary technology learning lab housed inside the third floor of New England Tech’s main academic building on campus. New England Tech administration, staff and students, as well as Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals President and General Agent Wayne Kezirian and members of the R.I. General Assembly, formally cut the ribbon Friday on the new lab for students enrolled in the college’s associate veterinary technology program – the only such program offered in Rhode Island.
Amy Grzybowski, New England Tech’s vice president of community relations, told Providence Business News that the associate veterinary tech program has been offered at the college for more than a decade. However, the new lab, solely funded by New England Tech, will offer students state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices available.
The lab, Grzybowski says, will offer nursing laboratories, surgical suites, dental laboratories, computer labs and classrooms to offer students opportunities to practice in a real-world setting of a veterinary office. Dr. Chris Hannafin, a licensed veterinary physician, is overseeing the lab and veterinary tech program at New England Tech.
Grzybowski also said New England Tech has partnerships and relationships with employer partners to help meet workforce needs in the veterinary sector. Such employer partnerships for the new lab at New England Tech include the Middletown-based animal welfare organization Potter League for Animals, Ocean State Veterinary Specialists in East Greenwich and PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic in Warwick, Grzybowski said.
[caption id="attachment_459473" align="alignright" width="425"]
SURGICAL SUITES are part of the New England Institute of Technology's new 11,000-square-foot veterinary technology learning lab at the East Greenwich campus. / COURTESY NEW ENGLAND INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY[/caption]
“We would have partnerships where students will spay and neuter animals, and provide vaccinations,” Grzybowski said. “The students can learn in the surgical suites in these modern laboratories under the care of a veterinarian. Here, they learn anatomy and physiology, and nursing skills that is required to be a vet tech.”
According to data from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, local labor projections for veterinary technologist and technician jobs are about 46 such positions per year. Therefore, the college wants to help fill any vacancies there are at area clinics and animal hospitals.
“As what we do with any of our programs, we want to continue to help meet employer demand,” Grzybowski said, also noting that students may have some opportunities to volunteer in area veterinary clinics. However, graduates are placed in jobs across the area, Grzybowski, and will receive certification to work in neighboring states, as well.
Grzybowski also said the new veterinary tech lab was created as part of New England Tech’s consolidation plan, which is moving some of the technical college’s programming from the Warwick campus over onto the East Greenwich campus over the long term.
The new lab will also help New England Tech’s enrollment. Grzybowski said the college currently has 40 students in the veterinary tech program and hopes to grow to between 80 to 100 more veterinary tech students over time with the new lab in place. Also, she says New England Tech will continue to stay ahead of latest technology industry trends to upgrade or expand the new lab “to ensure our students are training on what is being deployed in the field.”
“As we grow, we’ll purchase the equipment needed to [meet that need],” Grzybowski said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.