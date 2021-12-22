New England Tech offering additional free college courses through RIDE All Course Network

EAST GREENWICH – The New England Institute of Technology received approval from the R.I. Department of Education to offer more than a dozen free college courses to high school students as part of the All Course Network program.

The program, New England Tech said, affords Rhode Island high school students the chance to experience the technical college’s classes and sample a career interest at no cost. New England Tech had previously offered 10 free courses before the increase in offerings.

The college approved several classes entitled “Planning Your Financial Future” that will be presented virtually in New England Tech’s spring term beginning in March. This class, New England Tech said, is scheduled as a hybrid model in the winter term this coming January. Seats are currently available for this class.

Winter term classes will begin on Jan. 10 and spring classes will start on March 28. Both sessions will run for 10 weeks. Registration for the classes can be done via New England Tech’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .