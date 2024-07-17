New England Tech, Pawtucket offering scholarships to city students

EAST GREENWICH – The New England Institute of Technology and the city of Pawtucket are once again jointly collaborating to offer city high school students, recent graduates and adult learners scholarship opportunities to advance their education with a degree from the technical college.

New England Tech says adult learners will gain new skills, allowing them to advance in their current position, qualify for new job opportunities or retool their skill set to pursue a career change.

The college says it also offers high school seniors a chance to enroll in its All Course Network program, based on availability. That program provides college credits, along with college-readiness coaching, technical camps, internships and real-world preparation for employment opportunities, New England Tech says.

Funding for the program will come from both the city and New England Tech.

New England Tech spokesperson Linda Dionne says the scholarship amounts will vary, depending on various factors. The maximum awards will match the amount of an eligible student’s federal Pell Grant for two academic years. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the current maximum federal Pell Grant is $7,395 per academic year, Dionne says.

New England Tech says Pawtucket residents should apply soon, as they are awarding the scholarships through Sept. 27, just prior to the start of the fall term. Interested residents are to apply through New England Tech’s website.

