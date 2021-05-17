New England Tech to require students to be vaccinated before fall

EAST GREENWICH – Another local independent college will require students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

The New England Institute of Technology announced Monday that all students who wish to take part in on-campus activities or classes must be fully vaccinated before the Oct. 4 start of the 2021 fall semester.

New England Tech said the decision to require students to be fully vaccinated before their fall return was made based upon data provided by local and federal health officials, emphasizing on safety for the campus community. Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced May 14 that Rhode Island will drop its mask mandate for vaccinated adults Tuesday and lift all COVID-19-related business restrictions May 21, a week ahead of schedule.

Medical and religious exemptions will be granted to students, New England Tech said, and students who are fully enrolled online do not have to be vaccinated unless they use services, facilities or activities on campus. New England Tech also said students enrolled in hybrid online programs – a mix of in-person and online curricula – will need to be vaccinated. The college also is encouraging all faculty and staff to be vaccinated, as well.

New England Tech joins other local institutions, such as Roger Williams University, Brown University, Johnson & Wales University and Wheaton College, in requiring its students to be fully vaccinated.

