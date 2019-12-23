New federal funds result in $50M for R.I. bridges

PROVIDENCE – A new federal transportation spending law will deliver $50 million to the state for bridge improvements and repairs, Sen. Jack Reed announced on Monday.

The funds come from a national pool of bridge funding the Rhode Island Democrat fought to get included in the fiscal 2020 Transportation and Housing and Urban Development spending law. Funding was based on a state’s percentage of bridge-deck area in poor condition.

“Bridges help us connect and drive commerce. But the more they are used, the more they deteriorate. For too long both the problem – and needed investment and repairs – have been deferred,” said Reed. “Credit Gov. [Gina M.] Raimondo and RIDOT for making a concerted effort to address this challenge. This $50 million in federal funding will advance work on needed bridge upgrades and it will put Rhode Islanders to work improving our infrastructure.”

Rhode Island was allotted the maximum amount allowable from the national funding. The money will go towards six bridge projects, four of which are structurally deficient.

The six bridges are:

The Huntington Viaduct, which carries Route 10 over Interstate 95, Wellington Avenue and the rail corridor

The West Elmwood Railroad Bridge, which carries I-95 over the rail corridor north of Exit 16

A bridge that carries Route 10 over Elmwood Avenue

Two ramp bridges next to the Huntington Viaduct

A short bridge carrying I-95 over an old freight rail corridor north of exit 16

The repairs are expected to cost $95 million. The new federal funding was said to have accelerated the timeline of the project by up to four years. The remaining funds for the project will come from previously allocated funds in the R.I. Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan. Design work is expected to begin in 2020 and 2021, with construction planned for Spring 2022 and construction completion planned for the end of 2024.