New historical plaques available for Rhode Island State Register properties

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission has launched a new program to recognize properties listed in the Rhode Island State Register of Historic Places.

If you own a property in the state register, plaques can be purchased to designate them as a recorded property of significance.

Rhode Island has about 20,000 properties in the state register, according to the commission.

The cost of each plaque is $151.60 and covers sales tax and shipping. A vertical oval design is for properties that are also located in the Rhode Island State Register of Historic Districts. A horizontal design is for properties that have individual listings.

Visit the website at preservation.ri.gov/news/sr-plaques.php for more information.

