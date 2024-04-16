Massive Rhode Island T.F. Green signs installed along I-95

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

WARWICK – Two large Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport signs have been installed along Interstate 95 as part of a $12.9 million project to improve the appearance of the airport connector, a main roadway to and from the terminal.

The R.I. Department of Transportation has been installing signs – which include large blue letters that spell out "Rhode Island" sitting on a blue pedestal with the words "T.F. Green International Airport" – within two grass medians that separate the exit 29 off-ramps from I-95 north and south.

two grass medians that separate the exit 29 off-ramps from I-95 north and south.

The airport connector, which is about a mile long and carries 20,000 vehicles per day, is the throughway that connects I-95 to the airport.

The beautification project also includes r

epaving the connector, eliminating hazardous drop-offs and adding high-visibility pavement markers, as well as improving pedestrian access along Post Road via new sidewalks and ramps.

“The airport connector is the gateway to Rhode Island for many visitors,” RIDOT said on the project web page. “It is the first road they experience when arriving at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and the last road before they depart. RIDOT wanted to make this road not only safe and smooth but also beautiful with landscaping that would blend seamlessly with plantings at the airport terminal.”

RIDOT also has been installing blue waves along the connector’s median barriers and plans to plant about 400 trees and plants around the new signs.

The second part of this project is landscaping to create a visually appealing vista. RIDOT says it will plant 400 trees and plants in both the median and the shoulder of the connector.