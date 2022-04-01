New nonstop flights have R.I. tourism leaders salivating

By
-
RIPPLE EFFECT: R.I. Airport Corp. CEO and President Iftikhar Ahmad thinks new nonstop flights in and out of Rhode Island International T.F. Green Airport to southern and West Coast destinations will help boost both leisure and business travel to Rhode Island, which will have a rippling effect for the rest of the state. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RIPPLE EFFECT: R.I. Airport Corp. CEO and President Iftikhar Ahmad thinks new nonstop flights in and out of Rhode Island International T.F. Green Airport to southern and West Coast destinations will help boost both leisure and business travel to Rhode Island, which will have a rippling effect for the rest of the state. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Iftikhar Ahmad sees dollar signs in the winding security lines and crowds clumped around conveyor belts of suitcases at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. And those dollars aren’t just for the airport. The spending that accompanies passengers and planes is a boost for the entire state, an economic impact of 20,000 jobs and $2.6…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display