New officers named to executive board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of R.I.

CRANSTON – A new board president was among four officers named to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island executive board of directors, the nonprofit announced Dec. 10.

C. Paul Oberg, CEO and president of The Couple Consulting Group Inc. and who served on the board as a director, will serve as the board’s president in 2020. He takes over the role previously served by Brendan C. Kane, principal for Peregrine Property Management LLC.

Joseph “Joe” Manera Jr., a lawyer and former probate judge for the city of Cranston, will serve as board vice president. He first joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island board in 2015 and served as board president of Big Brothers of Rhode Island from 2011 until 2014.

Yomayra Reyes, a senior property and casualty product expert with MetLife Auto & Home Insurance Agency Inc. and who served on the board since October 2018, will be the board’s new secretary. David Fontes, partner for Blum, Shapiro & Co. PC, will return to the board as treasurer.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.