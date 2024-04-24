New parking meters being installed across Providence

PROVIDENCE – All the single and multi-spaced parking meters across the city are now being replaced under an initiative unveiled on Wednesday by Mayor Brett P. Smiley and the Department of Public Works. The mayor said the city has redirected $1.2 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the new 1,056 single-space meters and 102 multi-space machines from San Diego-based IPS Group Inc. as part of his request to the City Council last year to reapportion roughly $20 million of ARPA money. “By replacing the city’s broken and outdated meters with new, modern technology, we are making it easier for all those who live, work and visit Providence to park and shop at our local businesses," said Smiley. "Together we are making Providence the world-class city we know it can be by investing in quality city services that meet the evolving needs of our community.” Melanie Jewett, the city’s curbside administrator, said the installation should be completed sometime in May. The Department of Public Works began installing the replacement meters last week. Smiley’s office estimates more than 60% of meters had previously not been in working order. In addition to the Passport app, the new machines will still accept coins, debit and credit cards as well digital payment methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. New parking signs will be installed alongside the meters detailing the payment options. Single-space meters have been unable to accept credit card payments on-site since June 2022 due to the discontinuation of T-Mobile’s 3G service. And the use of multiple vendors created confusion among some users, according to Smiley's office, which said $1.5 million in parking meter revenue was collected in fiscal 2023, a drop from $3.6 million collected in fiscal 2019. The new meters will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pricing will stay at $1.25 an hour, with 30-minute meters priced at 75 cents, Monday thru Saturday and free on Sundays. Credit card users will be required to pay for two hours. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.