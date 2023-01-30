New pilot program will help unhoused Rhode Islanders with medical needs

PROVIDENCE – The state is launching a new pilot program to help Rhode Islanders experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health needs.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services announced the launch of the Medical Respite Care program pilot on Monday. The program will provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity to heal from illnesses or injuries, and to prepare for or recover from medical procedures and hospitalizations. It will also provide selected spaces for individuals required to isolate from an infectious disease, such as COVID-19.

“People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said McKee in a press release. “I am thankful to our team and the community partners who stepped up to help us continue building a continuum of housing supports for all.”

The current budget for the pilot is $1.48 million, according to Kerri White, director of Public Affairs, R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services. Funding comes from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Consolidated Homeless Fund through the City of Providence and Office of Housing, Thundermist Health Center, Providence Community Health Centers, Lifespan, and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“One of our agency’s top priorities is focusing on the root causes and social determinants of health, of which housing is a critical piece,” said Ana Novais, acting secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services. “Medical respite care improves each client’s overall health by providing a safe environment to medically recover, addresses health-related social needs by providing clients with necessary wraparound services, and decreases healthcare expenditures by preventing recurring illness and emergency visits.”

The program is managed by Westbay Community Action, along with the state and multiple community partners. Paul Salera, chief executive officer and president of Westbay Community Action said in a statement the organization is “honored” to partner with the state for this program.

“This opportunity will provide those individuals facing homelessness and housing insecurity an environment to safely recover from their acute medical problems, while also providing wrap around service to assist with housing stabilization, case management services and access to state programs,” Salera said.

The program is located the Hallworth House facility at 66 Benefit St. in Providence, where clients will have access to a single room, three meals per day, and cleaning and laundry service. The program will initially have a capacity of 20 beds, with plans to add an additional 10 beds based on need and funding.

Onsite, clients will be overseen by medical providers and will have access to several additional services, including connections to social supports and programs, behavioral healthcare resources, housing navigation support, and medication assisted treatment as needed.

Partners for this pilot include:

Westbay Community Action

Thundermist Health Center

Providence Community Health Centers

Lifespan

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness

Housing is Health Collaborative

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island

Executive Office of Health and Human Services

Rhode Island Department of Health

Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals

State of Rhode Island Department of Housing

Referrals will initially only be accepted through existing pilot partners-the R.I. Department of Health, Thundermist, Providence Community Health Centers and Lifespan Corp. The Medical Respite pilot will be extended in six-month increments, depending on availability of funding and program performance, according to McKee’s office.

“As the Housing is Health Collaborative lead and fiscal agent for Westbay, we welcome and see the Medical Respite Pilot’s potential as a difference-maker in the health of unhoused Rhode Islanders with needs that often cannot nor should be managed while living on the street or in shelters not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Caitlin Frumerie, executive director of Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. “Connecting Rhode Islanders with medical providers, social supports, housing navigation support, and other resources help disrupt the cycle of homelessness and provide a brighter future for those in need.”

(Update: Adds to Kerri White, director of Public Affairs, R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services, confirming cost of pilot program in 4th paragraph)

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.