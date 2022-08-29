New R.I. law requires coverage for minimally invasive uterine fibroid treatment 

PROVIDENCE – A new law signed this month by Gov. Daniel J. McKee will provide health care coverage for a minimally invasive uterine fibroid treatment.

The new law requires coverage for laparoscopic removal of the noncancerous growths, as well as intraoperative ultrasound guidance and monitoring.

In Rhode Island, health insurance covers the cost of a hysterectomy, another option for women with uterine fibroids.

“In Rhode Island, a hysterectomy costs $5,000 to $13,700 and is covered by insurance,” said Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, D-Warwick, a co-sponsor of the legislation. “But a hysterectomy is extremely invasive, painful and although patients are generally released after two to three days, full recovery is typically six to eight weeks. At least 39 states, including Massachusetts, cover a less-invasive and less-expensive procedure, laparoscopic hysterectomy, to remove fibroids. I would like to see Rhode Island women covered for this as well.”

Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, who also sponsored the legislation, added that requiring coverage for the treatment is a boost for women’s health care in the Ocean State.

“Women in Rhode Island deserve high-quality health care, and they deserve the benefit of the latest medical technology that improves their safety, comfort and recovery,” Cano said. “This legislation will ensure that they have access to a better procedure that will improve their health and their lives.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.