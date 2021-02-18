New rehabilitation hospital site gains preliminary approval in Johnston

JOHNSTON – A development that would include space for a new medical rehabilitation facility in the town has gained preliminary plan approval. The site, called Johnston Crossing, is at 2113 Hartford Ave.

The property will be developed into five buildings, including retail and office space, but the largest would be converted to a rehabilitation facility.

The 15.8-acre site is zoned for business. It is on the north side of Hartford Avenue, and the property includes a portion of a former landfill, according to the project description, so the R.I. Department of Environmental Management also will have to approve the development plans.

In a meeting Feb. 2, the Planning Board agreed to approve the preliminary plan following a public hearing.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

