New rideshare service designed for pets

A new rideshare service is available in Rhode Island, and it’s not for people. In June, Leslie Filippelli-DiManna launched The Doggie Waggin’, a shuttle service for pets. Filippelli-DiManna, a two-time cancer survivor, started The Doggie Waggin’ after working for 15 years as a fundraiser and 20 years in higher education. The Doggie Waggin’, a passenger transport van that can carry up to 12 dogs, is equipped with harnesses and restraints for each passenger and booster seats for smaller dogs. Disabled dogs can lie on a bed in the back. But the service is not just for canines. Filippelli-DiManna said she’s able to transport all types of animals, including cats, reptiles and bunnies, which need to travel in a carrier for safety. Clients can book one-way trips or round trips at thedoggie­waggin.com, and pet owners are able to track the journey. Right now, Filippelli-DiManna is running the business by herself with one van out of Smithfield, but she plans to hire employees and purchase more vans as demand increases. “People are really, really busy, juggling work – especially with everybody returning to the office,” she said. “This makes it easy to get your pet the care and attention they need. It’s a really useful and cost-effective service for folks.”