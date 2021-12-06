New RIDOH data analysis highlights links between childhood trauma and adult health

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders who experience childhood trauma are more likely to see negative health effects as they get older, according to a new study from the R.I. Department of Health.

Researchers Tracy Jackson and Karine Monteiro from the health department’s Center for Health Analysis authored the study, which analyzed data collected through the health department’s 2020 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

The system, done with assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, collects information reported by adults on a range of health-related issues.

Researchers found that 45% of respondents with high scores for childhood stress or trauma reported experiencing depression as compared with 9% of those with no such experiences.

- Advertisement -

Nearly 30% of smokers reported childhood trauma, while just 7% of those with no trauma smoked cigarettes.

The same patterns held true for those with arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, frequent mental distress and heavy drinking.

Titled “Adverse Childhood Experiences and Long-Term Health Among Adults in Rhode Island,” the study was recently published in the Rhode Island Medical Journal.

Researchers defined adverse childhood experiences as stress or trauma that can erode a child’s feeling of safety and well-being. They include emotional or physical abuse, exposure to drug or alcohol abuse, having a family member in prison, or having divorced or separated parents.

“Health does not start in the doctor’s office. Health starts in the places where we live, learn, work and play,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Rhode Island director of health. “For this reason, our approach to public health at RIDOH focuses on the conditions and structures in our communities that have the greatest impact on the health of children and adults.”

Alexander-Scott said adverse childhood experiences and their impacts on health outcomes among adults are preventable.

“Through our Health Equity Zone initiative and numerous other community partnerships, we are working to address these underlying factors and give all Rhode Islanders in all ZIP codes throughout the state an equal opportunity to be healthy and thrive,” she said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.