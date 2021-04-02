New shop in Providence offers affordable antiques

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Refurbished desks, chairs and home accessories are finding new life thanks to Lazy Dog Antiquities, an antique store that opened in June just off Hope Street in Providence. The store is filled with items found and repurposed by Karen Amann and her partners, Kathy and Patty Patterson. Amann chose the location, at 247 Rochambeau Ave.,…