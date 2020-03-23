New Shoreham declares state of emergency, discourages visitors due to coronavirus

NEW SHOREHAM – In response to the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland, the town, which encompasses all of Block Island, has instituted an emergency ordinance in an effort to keep the virus at bay.

So far, no cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, have been reported on the island.

New Shoreham officials have declared a state of emergency effective until April 15. Under the order, most town employees are on paid administrative leave, bars and restaurants are restricted to takeout, and gatherings of 10 or more people are banned.

Nonresidents and second-home owners are discouraged from traveling to Block Island, where medical resources and supplies are limited. Full-time residents of the island are urged to limit travel to the mainland to essential trips.

“It is important for our local community to address this issue now, so we can move forward later with all of the benefits one expects and has come to enjoy on Block Island,” said Jessica Willi, director of the Block Island Tourism Council. “When the time comes, we will be ready, willing and able to eagerly welcome all our guests back.”