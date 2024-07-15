New state law requires AEDs in all health care facilities

PROVIDENCE – Soon all health care facilities in Rhode Island will be required to have a functional automated external defibrillator, or AED, and a person trained to use it, under a new state law.

AEDs analyze a person’s heartbeat and deliver an electric shock to restore an effective rhythm if necessary. Since 2017, Rhode Island law has required public places with a capacity of 300 or more people to keep an AED on-site, and to have at least one person trained to use it.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, and Sen. Louis DiPalma, D-Middletown, and was signed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee into law. The law takes effect Sept. 1 and applies to hospitals, nursing facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, treatment centers, school and neighborhood health centers, as well as physician, dentist and other health care provider offices.

“AEDs absolutely save lives. Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, but health care facilities in particular should be equipped for that situation,” Corvese said. “The more AEDs that are available in places where people are, the more likely it is that people will survive cardiac arrest.”

Corvese introduced the bill after a friend had a near fatal interaction with a lidocaine injection at a health care facility. Corvese’s friend survived, but the situation could have been fatal if an ambulance didn’t come sooner because the facility did not have an AED.

“AEDs are easy to use and should be standard in any health care facility,” DiPalma said. “Seconds matter when a person goes into cardiac arrest, and their chances of survival are vastly improved if there is an AED available.”

