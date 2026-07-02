New state laws as of July 1 include ‘Taylor Swift tax,’ assault weapon ban

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SEVERAL NEW LAWS went into effect on July 1, including the so-called “Taylor Swift tax” that imposes an additional $2.50 surcharge for every $500 of a home valued at least $1 million that is not occupied year-round. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – In addition to the start of the state’s $15.2 billion fiscal year 2027 budget, several previously approved laws went into effect on July 1. Projected to generate about $24.5 million in its first year, growing to more than $27 million by 2031, the so-called “Taylor Swift tax,” imposes an additional $2.50 surcharge for

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