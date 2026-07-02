New state laws as of July 1 include ‘Taylor Swift tax,’ assault weapon ban

PROVIDENCE – In addition to the start of the state’s $15.2 billion fiscal year 2027 budget, several previously approved laws went into effect on July 1.
Projected to generate about $24.5 million in its first year, growing to more than $27 million by 2031, the so-called “Taylor Swift tax," imposes an additional $2.50 surcharge for every $500 of a home valued at least $1 million that is not occupied year-round.
Also in effect is legislation passed last year banning the manufacture, purchase, sale, transfer and possession of several types of semiautomatic and accessorized firearms, commonly referred to by gun control advocates as “assault” or “military-style” weapons. These include shotguns with fixed capacities exceeding six rounds and semi-automatic rifles with fixed magazine capacities greater than 10 rounds. The new measure includes exceptions for law enforcement agencies and federally licensed firearms dealers and grandfathers in owners who legally purchase the banned weapons before the law took effect.
Rhode Island also opened a two-year revival window from July 1 to June 30, 2028, allowing survivors of childhood sexual abuse, no matter when it occurred, to file civil lawsuits.
Also effective July 1, another law allows tenants who are survivors of abuse to terminate a rental lease early without penalty or liability for future rent after providing written verification, such as from a law enforcement official, attorney, health care provider, social worker, therapist or advocate. The tenant will then have 30 days to vacate the premises and be entitled to a refund of any prepaid rent or applicable security deposit.
Other bills that went into immediately upon Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s signature include a bill banning deed restrictions prohibiting grocery stores.
"Casey’s law" adds an additional fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year of additional license suspension to any misdemeanor conviction on top of the penalty for the crime itself when the defendant engaged in "intentionally aggressive, harassing, intimidating, or dangerous behavior" as a driver or passenger. For felonies, the penalty is a minimum of two years and up to 15 years of additional prison time, a mandatory fine of at least $1,000, and license suspension of up to five additional years, or revocation for two additional years.
Effective Aug. 1 each public school in the state will need to have a policy for the start of the academic year that prohibits "physical access" to phones, tablets or smart watches during the school day.
Legislation approved last year allows tenants who are survivors of abuse to terminate a rental lease early without penalty or liability for future rent after providing written verification, such as from a law enforcement official, attorney, health care provider, social worker, therapist or advocate, that they’ve been a victim of abuse. The tenant will then have 30 days to vacate the premises and be entitled to a refund of any prepaid rent or applicable security deposit.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com