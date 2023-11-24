New tax exemption to make tangible difference in R.I.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

At Symposium Books Inc. in downtown Providence, the property making up the store’s physical backbone – its numerous bookcases, for instance, or the computers needed to manage operations and its digital presence – comes with a price tag that goes well beyond initial sales costs. Like the vast majority of Rhode Island businesses, the longtime…