New townhouses coming to Kettle Point project in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE – The final phase of the Kettle Point Apartments LLC project in East Providence will include larger apartment footprints in the mix of 12 townhouses.

The project is part of a multimillion-dollar development along the East Providence waterfront at Kettle Point. The 228-unit apartment development is a project of A.R. Building Co. of Irwin, Pa. The company has already completed four four-story buildings containing Class A apartments and is nearing completion on its fifth and final building.

The new townhouses, also rentals, will feature configurations of three bedrooms, as well as the one- and two-bedrooms previously planned, according to the East Providence Waterfront Commission.

The leasing has been strong for the units and demand exists among empty-nesters for the larger three-bedroom apartments, according to planning officials for the city.

Construction of the $2.4 million final phase is expected to begin this summer and should be complete by March 2021, according to the commission.

Under the modified plans, each townhouse building will include two one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

