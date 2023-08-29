New Washington Trust brand campaign highlights local people and businesses

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has launched a marketing campaign to introduce its new brand position: “What we value is you,” the bank announced recently.

The multimedia campaign features “local people, businesses and places,” such as Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, A. Autiello Construction, Be Moore Interpreting and Dave’s Coffee, acknowledging “their work ethic, courage and character while celebrating everything that is special about our local communities,” according to a news release.

“Our new brand statement – ‘What we value is you’ – is a simple, yet powerful phrase that embodies the spirit and purpose of Washington Trust,” Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Washington Trust has been committed to helping our customers, businesses, and the community reach their financial goals for more than 223 years. Our new brand reflects our long-standing commitment to the people – our employees, our customers, our community partners, and our shareholders – who continue to play a role in our success and make Washington Trust the best!”

The multimedia campaign includes both digital and traditional media, along with a modern, vibrant look and sound, including a refreshed website and an upbeat version of the company’s signature music jingle, according to the release.

The campaign was developed by Boston-based Forge Worldwide in partnership with the following Rhode Island-based companies: Gnarly Bay, which handled video and film production; Joshua Behan Photography; and Star Trak Studios, which handled audio production.