Newly constructed 5,000-square-foot home in Portsmouth sells for $3.6M

PORTSMOUTH – A newly constructed 5,000-square-foot home in Portsmouth, with views of Narragansett Bay and the Mount Hope Bridge, recently sold for $3.6 million, according to Hogan Associates, which represented the buyer.

The custom-built home at 42 North Harbor Drive contains five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home was built by JPS Construction and Design and was designed by A. Tesa Architecture, the firm said.

The two-story home is located atop the hillside of the Narragansett Bay Club, according to Hogan Associates. The home features hardwood floors, detailed millwork, built-in cabinetry and shelving, and custom moldings.

- Advertisement -

The home also features an attached two-car garage and a dedicated golf cart space.

“The living and dining areas seamlessly open to a spacious deck for year-round indoor and outdoor entertaining,” said Hogan Associates in its announcement of the sale.

The master suite also opens to an additional sun-filled deck, the real estate firm said.

A gated seaside community, the Narragansett Bay Club’s exclusive amenities include pools, a beach club, a waterfront fitness center, equestrian facilities and heated tennis courts, Hogan Associates said.

In 2023, the property was valued by Portsmouth assessors as being worth $780,600, including $345,600 for the building and $435,000 for the 0.77 acres of land it stands on.

Tammy Bass, of Hogan Associates and Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyer in this transaction. Derek Eisenberg, of Continental Real Estate Group Inc., represented the seller in the deal.

“My Colorado-based clients were seeking a sophisticated second home with water views,” Bass said. “The design and floor plan by A. Tesa Architecture was well suited for their lifestyle, and the finish quality was exceptional. This home was exactly what my clients sought for their home by the sea.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by JSM Properties Corp., a business based in Providence, and it was purchased by Walter Scott and Diane Scott, of Boulder, Colo.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.