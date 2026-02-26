Newly constructed Barrington home sells for $1.19M

BARRINGTON – A newly constructed single-family home recently sold for $1.19 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 5 Hancock Road home has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The 2,900-square-foott Colonial was built in 2025, designed and constructed by Adam Broomhead, the real estate firm said.

The home features an open floor plan connecting the family room, kitchen and dining area, with a separate den positioned behind pocket doors, according to Residential Properties.

Interior features include a gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry, Bosch Professional series stainless appliances and a quartz kitchen island with seating for five, according to the firm.

The home features wood flooring throughout, and the main level includes an 18-by-8-foot mudroom located off the two-car garage, according to Residential Properties.

The second floor has four bedrooms, including an oversized primary suite, as well as a laundry room, according to Residential Properties. An unfinished third-floor attic provides approximately 1,100 square feet of additional space for potential future expansion, the real estate firm said.

The property sits on a 0.24-acre lot and is located near a neighborhood park with a running track and green space, the firm said.

According to the Barrington online property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in fiscal year 2025 at a total value of $366,000, including $252,000 for land and $114,000 for the building. However, the assessor’s database reflects a prior structure on the site built in 1950, consisting of 1,200 square feet of living space.

Nancy Weaver of Residential Properties represented the seller. Morgan Hollenbeck of Westcott Properties represented the buyers.

A warranty deed recorded in the Barrington land evidence records shows that the property was sold by Broomhead Properties Inc., of Barrington, to Molly Keane and Matthew Keane, of Barrington.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.