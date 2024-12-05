Newly constructed coastal home in Jamestown sells for $2.8M

JAMESTOWN – A newly constructed, 4,300-square-foot coastal home recently sold for $2.8 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 20 Marcello Drive home contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The property features views of the Newport Bridge and deeded beach access across the street, as well as an expansive rear deck, the real estate firm said. The deck comes with stairs leading to a lower patio level.

The home features spacious dining areas, flowing into the chef’s kitchen, with white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, Compass said.

The second-floor bedroom also boasts bridge views, along with an oversized primary bathroom and two walk-in closets, the real estate firm said.

The finished walk-out lower level features an en suite bedroom and a family room.

The newly built home is fitted with new mechanical systems, room for an elevator, and an attached two-car garage, the firm said.

The property was previously valued as a nearly empty 0.4-acre lot to be worth $407,700, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, and Bob Bailey of Lila Delman Compass’ Jamestown office, represented the seller. Greene also represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by SREG Residential LLC, a limited liability company based in Cranston and managed by Cris Cooper Crecelius and Jeffrey Saletin.

The home was purchased by Erin Della Grotta, of West Greenwich, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.