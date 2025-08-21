Newly constructed home in Newport sells for $3.45M

NEWPORT – A newly constructed 4,200-square-foot home in the coveted Coggeshall Avenue neighborhood recently sold for $3.45 million, according to Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate, which represented the seller.

The 35 Coggeshall Ave. home, built in 2025, has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The custom home, located a street over from Bellevue Avenue and steps away from Morton’s Park, contains a first-floor primary suite and a finished basement level with a kitchenette and a walk-out patio, the real estate firm said.

The first floor features an open-floor concept and cove lighting, the firm said, and the second floor features the other bedrooms.

- Advertisement -

The exterior of the home includes a brick driveway, a stone wall, a brick walkway leading up to the front door and a covered porch in front, along with a balcony above that and two other wooden decks overlooking the area, according to property records.

Before the site was rebuilt with a new house, the property was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.29 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.22 acres of land alone was valued at $548,900.

Dominique Frazier, of Hogan Associates, represented the seller. The buyers were represented by Courtney van Beuren and Emma St. Laurent, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by East Branch Ventures LLC, a limited liability company based in Westwood, Mass., and it was purchased by Jess Richter and Kendra Edson, of Newport.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.