Newly constructed home sells for $1.15M in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A newly constructed, three-story colonial recently sold for $1.15 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 1,980-square-foot home, located at the end of a cul-de-sac at 137 Rosebriar Ave. in the village of Wakefield, contains two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home was built last year on a 0.57-acre lot and features hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, a gas fireplace and a 110-square-foot second-floor deck.

The home, which also comes with an attached 480-square-foot, two-car garage, was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2022 as being worth $491,200.

Residential Properties sales associate Ross Burch represented the buyer as the selling agent. The property was listed by M. Peter McLaughlin, of Waterfront Properties.

The home was sold by Shoreline Properties Inc., an Exeter-based company headed by Joseph Catelli, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction.

The new home, located within walking distance of Green Hill Pond, was purchased by Sound Point Family LP, according to the deed.

No further identifying information was available on the deed about the organization, and whether it’s connected to Sound Point Capital LP, a $31.8 billion asset management firm based in New York City.

