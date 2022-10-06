Newly constructed ‘modern farmhouse’ in Warren sells for $1M

WARREN – A newly constructed 2,600-square-foot home in Warren recently sold for $1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The home built earlier this year at 12 Waterview Lane in the Touisset Point area is a “modern farmhouse” containing five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, the real estate firm said.

The buyer was represented by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The two-floor house features cathedral ceilings, large windows, an open-concept floor plan and a high-end kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. The home also features lighting by Restoration Hardware and has an unfinished 1,200-square-foot walk-out basement, the real estate agency said.

The home includes a 240-square-foot composite deck overlooking conservation land entrusted to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, Residential Properties said. The property also comes with an attached 650-square-foot, two-car garage.

The home and the rest of the 1.27-acre property were recently valued by Warren assessors as being worth $610,200, according to public records kept online by the town.

The property was sold by Andrew Junkin, of Warren, to Nicholas Passaretti, an Edgartown, Mass., resident and trustee of the Nicholas Passaretti Revocable Trust, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record documenting the real estate transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.