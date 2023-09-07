Newly constructed ranch in South Kingstown sells for $1.12M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A newly constructed 2,373-square-foot home in South Kingstown recently sold for $1.12 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 1243 Saugatucket Road home was finished this year, as part of a two-lot subdivision, according to Residential Properties. The “modern farmhouse-style” home contains four bedrooms, all on one level, the real estate firm said.

Residential Properties said the home features custom, high-end details, including covered porches on the front and back of the building, Douglas Fir post-and-beam entry and a ceiling-height stone fireplace with streamlined built-in shelving.

The home also features black Andersen windows, a chef’s kitchen with some of the latest appliances, a large “hidden” pantry, and a guest suite above the attached two-car garage, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

The property’s 1.16 acres of land includes a planned landscaping scheme, along with mature trees and stone walls, the real estate firm said.

Residential Properties sales associate Sarah Wheaton, who is based in Providence, represented the buyer in this transaction. Dena Disano, of Edge Realty RI LLC, listed the property, representing the sellers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the new home and the land it stands on were sold by Wilcox Excavation & Development LLC, which is based in South Kingstown. The property was purchased by Timothy Johnson and Katelyn Johnson, of Connecticut, according to the deed.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the newly constructed home has not yet been valued by South Kingstown assessors. Prior to development, the land was worth $159,800, according to the database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.