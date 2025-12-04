Newly renovated cottage in Middletown sells for $3.2M

MIDDLETOWN – A newly renovated 2,900-square-foot cottage recently sold for $3.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The 72 Summerfield Lane home has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, with large windows, a wraparound deck and a 650-square-foot Gunite pool surrounded by hedges and gardens.

The sale of the two-story shingle-style home marked the fourth-highest sale in Middletown of 2025 so far, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The first floor includes a living area with a wood-burning fireplace, a large guest bedroom and a full bathroom.

The upstairs features tall ceilings and includes an oversized primary suite with a jetted tub, shower and walk-in closet, the real estate firm said.

The finished lower level includes a TV lounge, a full bathroom and connection to the property’s three-car garage.

In addition to central air conditioning, amenities include a whole-house generator, water filtration and a robotic pool vacuum, the firm said.

The property also includes a greenhouse, raised garden beds, blueberry cages and specimen plantings, according to Residential Properties.

Located close to Pebble Beach, along with Second and Third Beaches and downtown Newport, the home was most recently valued by Middletown assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.71 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1.64 acres of land alone was valued at $1.07 million.

Residential Properties broker associate Linda Supron represented the buyer in this transaction. Darren Hartig, of Mott & Chace, represented the seller.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Laurance and Melissa Yahia, of Middletown, and it was purchased by Stephen Smeulders and Posy Seifert, of Canandaigua, N.Y.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.