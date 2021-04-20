Newport Country Club to host U.S. Senior Open in 2024

NEWPORT – The Newport Country Club will host the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship in 2024, the United States Golf Association announced Tuesday.

The championship was originally scheduled to take place at the club in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Newport Country Club and the USGA have a long, rich history that dates to the club’s beginnings as a founding member club of the association, and we are more than pleased to continue this relationship as we progress through these challenging times,” stated John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “We know that the region and community will be fully supportive of the U.S. Senior Open, senior golf’s most prestigious championship.”

The event will be the fifth USGA championship to be held at Newport County Club, the USGA said. Newport Country Club was one of the five founding members of the USGA in 1894.

“On behalf of the Newport Country Club, we are excited to have the opportunity to host the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship as our nation and community work toward normalcy,” said Barclay Douglas Jr., club president, in a statement. “The state of Rhode Island, the city of Newport and the club are enthusiastic to support this USGA championship. Our ‘City by the Sea’ will be enhanced by having the world’s best senior players compete for the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy on our historic Tillinghast course.”

The event will take place June 27-30, 2024.