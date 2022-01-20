Newport fire station, remade into mixed-use apartments, sells for $3M

NEWPORT – A historic fire station in the city was recently sold for $3 million after being converted around 30 years ago into a modern mixed-use apartment building with a rooftop deck overlooking the harbor and Queen Anne Square area, according to the real estate firm that represented the sellers.

The property is an “iconic building” located at 25 Mill St. in the heart of downtown Newport known as Fire Station No. 1, said Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, in an announcement of the recent sale.

Built in 1885, the former fire station was put on the market last year for the first time in three decades, after the building was restored in the early 1990s, now featuring functioning barn doors, decorative shingling, oversized windows, 12-foot high ceilings, a brass fire pole and a 65-foot-tall lookout tower, which is “the highest private viewing spot in Newport,” according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The property was last used as a fire station in 1915, the real estate company said.

The renovation of the 6,000-square-foot building created an apartment, a showroom, an office space and the rooftop deck, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty said.

The listing price for the property when it went on the market last year was nearly $3.5 million.

The buyer of the fire station building was represented by Tom Rao of Hogan Associates, which called it a “stunning” property that is “one of the most recognizable structures in Newport,” listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Public records on who bought the building were not immediately available, but the property was most recently assessed by the city in 2021 to be worth $1.3 million, and it was owned by 25 Mill St. LLC.

