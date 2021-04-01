Newport Greek Revival Swinburne sells for $4.6M

NEWPORT – A Greek Revival home built in 1860 has sold for $4.6 million.

The home at 115 Pelham St. was once owned by William Swinburne, a 19th-century state legislator and mayor of Newport.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is located in the Newport Historic District.

The sale is the second highest in Newport this year.

- Advertisement -

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, the Charles H. Townsend Family Trust. The buyer was represented by an associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The buyers were looking for a home with historical charm in an in-town location within walking distance of attractions and services, according to the broker.

The name of the new owner or owners was not immediately available because the deed has not yet been filed with the city.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.