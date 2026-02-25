Newport Historical Society exhibit explores city’s role during the American Revolution

NEWPORT – The Newport Historical Society debuted its new America250 exhibition, “OCCUPIED! Newport and the Fight for Independence” last week.

The exhibit examines the three occupations of Newport during the time of the Revolutionary War and will be on display through the end of 2026 in the Richard I. Burnham Resource Center.

During the Revolutionary War, Newport changed hands more than any other major seaport in North America. Valued for its deep-water harbor and strategic location, successive Continental, British and French forces occupied the town during the war.

The exhibition includes interactive maps and touchscreen storytelling and is part of the historical society’s ongoing programming to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

“Inside a square mile, Newport holds untold treasures, including some of the nation’s most consequential colonial landmarks,” said Rebecca Bertrand, executive director of the historical society. “In this new exhibition, we uncover those stories and help visitors experience how the early days of our nation transformed our city – and the lasting consequences we continue to feel today.”

Designed by H2 Design Studio, “OCCUPIED!” serves as a direct follow-up to last year’s exhibition, “Newport 1775: Whose Side Are You On?” Both were curated by historian Donald Johnson, an associate professor of history at North Dakota State University and author of “Occupied America: British Military Rule and the Experience of Revolution.”

“ ‘OCCUPIED!’ draws on cutting-edge historical research and the Newport Historical Society’s extensive artifact and manuscript collections to tell the story of a colonial city caught up in not just a revolution but a war that had both civil and global dimensions,” Johnson said.

“Highlighting the experiences of both Newporters and the Continental, British and French soldiers stationed on Aquidneck Island during the Revolutionary War, the exhibit stresses not just the abuses and privations of military rule but also delves into the friendships, business partnerships and even romances that flourished between city residents and foreign occupiers,” he continued. “We hope visitors will leave with a new appreciation of the complexities and uncertainties of the struggle for independence and perhaps a new sense of empathy with those who lived through it.”

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.