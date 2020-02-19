Newport home sells for $1.9 million

NEWPORT – A renovated 19th-century home at 42 Walnut St. has sold for $1.9 million, Hogan Associates said on Wednesday.

The house, built in 1840, is 2,013 square feet. It features three bedrooms, 3 baths and one half bath. The property was last assessed at $985,400. It was last purchased for $1.2 million in 2016.

The seller was Maxine Bornstein and the buyer was Martha J. Ruest, according to property records.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller and Hogan Associates represented the buyer.

The lot occupies 0.12 acres.