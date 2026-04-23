Newport home sells for $5.7M, highest on record in Kay/Catherine neighborhood

NEWPORT – A single-family home at 381 Gibbs Ave. sold for $5.7 million, marking the highest residential sale on record in the city’s Kay/Catherine neighborhood, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The transaction also ranks as the third-highest sale in Newport so far in 2026, according to Mott & Chace, which represented the buyers.

The home includes four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bath and contains approximately 5,420 square feet of living space. Built in 2008, the home sits on a roughly 0.48-acre lot, according to public records.

The residence is a custom-built, shingle-style home designed to reflect traditional coastal New England architecture, according to Mott & Chace. The layout includes multiple living spaces and architectural detailing intended for both everyday use and entertaining. The property also includes two fireplaces and an attached garage.

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According to the Newport property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at $4.2 million, including $848,100 for the land and $3.4 million for the building.

Kylie McCollough and Jennifer Crellin, sales associates with Mott & Chace, represented the buyers in the transaction. The sellers were represented by Grace McCluskey of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

A copy of the warranty deed documenting the transaction was not immediately available through the town’s land records database. Public records indicate the property was previously owned by Richard Calo and Karen Calo.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.