Newport home sold for $5.5M

NEWPORT – A two-story home at 4 Chartier Circle near both Newport Country Club and Castle Hill Inn was sold for $5.5 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday.

The home was purchased by Matthew L. Cohen and Yael Rosen, trustees of the Cohen-Rosen Revocable Trust. Mott & Chace represented the buyers, while Real Broker LLC represented the sellers – Ocean View Builders LLC.

The home, Mott & Chace said, features four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The sale is the second highest in the city this year, the agency said. Mott & Chace also said the home is newly constructed.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

