Newport home with views of Atlantic Ocean sells for $4.1M

NEWPORT – A 4,500-square-foot home that was constructed in 2022 next to Easton Pond recently sold for $4.1 million, according to public records.

The two-story home at 164 Eustis Ave. contains four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The custom home, which also comes with views of the Atlantic Ocean, features an open floor concept on the first floor, a gas fireplace and built-in storage, according to a Zillow listing for the property.

A laundry room is located on the second floor of the home, along with a spacious living area, the listing states.

The finished basement features space for a gym and a bathroom, the listing states.

The home comes with 0.22 acres of land, with a fenced-in yard that includes a 750-square-foot patio and an outdoor fireplace.

The home also includes a large one-car garage with an electric vehicle charger and a whole-house generator, the listing states.

The home was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $3.8 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Jessica Chase, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller and the buyers in this transaction.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Cari Harkness, of Newport, and it was purchased by Jeffrey Silverstein and Lauren Silverstein, of Palm Beach, Fla.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.