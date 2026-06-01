Newport Hospital birthing center nets $1.6 million state investment

NEWPORT – The Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center at Newport Hospital, which has recently faced an uncertain future, last month received a much-needed $1.6 million state investment.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee directed the funding through a budget amendment.

Last summer, Newport Hospital owner and operator Brown University Health announced that it would consider closing the birthing center, which is the only facility of its kind on Aquidneck Island, to ease broader financial concerns within the health system.

Following outcry from community leaders and advocates, as well as a community advisory panel report in favor of the birthing center’s quality and operational sustainability, Brown Health announced in April that the birthing center will remain open through fiscal year 2027 but will require $4.9 million in annual state funding and philanthropic investments to secure its longer-term future.

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In a statement, McKee called the birthing center “a critical community resource.”

“While our behind-the-scenes advocacy with Brown University Health helped keep the Newport Birthing Center open to date, this proposal puts additional state resources behind protecting access to local maternal health care services for Rhode Island families,” McKee said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.