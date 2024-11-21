Newport Hospital breaks ground early on adolescent behavioral health unit

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

NEWPORT – Newport Hospital recently announced that it exceeded its $5 million funding goal for the new Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit, or ABHU, allowing construction to begin earlier than scheduled.

“This is a milestone moment for Newport Hospital, but more importantly, for the kids and families in our community who need the level of care a dedicated behavioral health unit can provide,” said Carol Bazarsky, chairwoman of the Newport Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees. “Philanthropy makes an incredible difference, and that is especially true at Newport Hospital.”

Plans to build the ABHU were announced in 2023, during the hospital’s Summer Celebration where the fundraising campaign began. Several donors contributed, including the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, which gave more than $1.12 million. The Aletta Morris McBean Foundation, Gewirz Family and others made significant gifts for the project. Dr. Peggy and James Nolan, who are retired medical professionals, also designated $1 million for the construction phase as part of a larger gift to Newport Hospital.

Over the course of a year donors invited guests into their homes for “Gather to Give” events which were crucial to the fundraising efforts, according to the hospital.

Once complete the ABHU will be an eight-bed facility on the hospital’s campus serving patients aged 12 to 18 who face serious mental health disorders and need short-term stabilization, assessment and treatment. The unit will be run in partnership with Bradley Hospital.

The unit will have group therapy space, activity rooms and an enclosed outdoor area. It will be able to provide care for more than 250 adolescents and their families each year. The project is expected to take 12 to 14 months to complete.