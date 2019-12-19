Newport hosts information session on Newport Pell Bridge ramp design

NEWPORT – A public information meeting on the design for the Newport Pell Bridge ramps will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway.

The meeting is hosted by the R.I. Department of Transportation. A question and answer period will follow the overview.

The reconstruction of the iconic Newport bridge ramps is expected to clear land for redevelopment and will affect properties in the North End of the city.

