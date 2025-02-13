Newport hotel among most romantic in the world for eighth-straight year

NEWPORT – A Rhode Island hotel has been named one of the most romantic hotels in the world for the eighth consecutive year. The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport was among 34 hotels and resorts by Condé Nast Traveler named to the 2024 list, which was released last week as Valentine’s Day draws near.

