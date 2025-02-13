NEWPORT – A Rhode Island hotel has been named one of the most romantic hotels in the world for the eighth consecutive year. The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport was among 34 hotels and resorts by Condé Nast Traveler named to the 2024 list, which was released last week as Valentine's Day draws near.

"For a true taste of American history, we bet 'The Age of Innocence' began and never ended at this opulent seaside resort. Newport has long catered to the country’s upper crust, and you likely would have bumped into a Vanderbilt at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in the late 1800s. Today, rooms are decorated in the styles of different historical periods, each more extravagant than the next," Condé Nast wrote of the Newport hotel.

The iconic hotel has consecutively won a place on the magazine's Readers Choice since 2017. The Chanler at Cliff Walk sits on this recently released 2024 list alongside such idyllic and romantic getaways such as the Maldives, Italy, Japan, the Alps, France, Greece, Ireland and beyond. The Chanler is amongst only five other hotels in the United States to make the 2024 list, and is the only one from the East Coast. The three of the others are in California; Alila Ventana Big Sur, Malibu Beach Inn, and the Post Ranch Inn, while Hotel Wailea is located in Hawaii. The Chanler at Cliff Walk offers 20 rooms, with antique furnishings, roaring fireplaces and stone bathrooms with heated floors to "keep things cozy," the magazine writes. Each room is decorated according to a theme, ranging from Greek Revival to English Tudor, French Provincial and more. "Spring for a villa, and you'll even have your own outdoor hot tub. Our favorite is the Martha’s Vineyard villa, an ocean-view beauty with a mantled fireplace, two prim blue chairs, and a full-canopied four-poster king bed with an intricately carved wooden frame as the focal point. Come summer, book one of its three private yurts, where you can enjoy a light, prix-fixe dinner [think: fresh tomato salad, whitefish crudo] along with the ocean breeze. There’s a reason – or ten – why this place has often been voted the most romantic hotel in America." Lovebirds visiting The Chanler can also enjoy a meal and a cocktail at the hotel's restaurant, The Spiced Pear, which boasts stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Room rates at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island range from $498-$2,600 per night, depending on the room type and season, according to Kayak.com. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.