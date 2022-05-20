Newport Life magazine revived, will return this summer

NEWPORT – Newport Life magazine is getting a new life.

A private investor group acquired the luxury and lifestyle publication from a subsidiary of Gannett on May 18 for an undisclosed amount.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The magazine shut down in February after 29 years in business. Launched in 1993, the publication showcased everything that was unique about Newport, including its people, places, events, history, yachting, environment and lifestyle.

“Newport has always been a town that embraces history. So, when Newport Life closed up shop in March after 29 years, many people felt like they’d lost an old friend,” said former Newport Life editor Fred Albert. “It’s thrilling to see the magazine return so quickly, and under local ownership once again.”

Newport Life will relaunch this summer and will maintain its current theme with a new look and feel while expanding its editorial coverage to include: the history of Newport with a strong focus on the Gilded Age; significant people in Newport’s history; the substantial change and growth in real estate; sports; the island’s historic and noteworthy architecture; the art scene; gourmet food, culture and one-of-a-kind attractions.

The magazine will resume its traditional publication schedule of seven times per year: January/February, March/April, May/June, July, August, September/October and November/December.

Katelyn McSherry has been tapped as the publication’s new publisher. McSherry, a resident of Newport County for more than 25 years, served in the management of the marketing and events department of Newport Life earlier in her career.

“It is very exciting to take a staple of Newport and give it a new lease on life so that it will continue to be the go-to-source for everything Newport for years to come,” McSherry said. “Newport Life is the ultimate lifestyle guide for the past, present and future of Newport County. We will continue to create a community and outlet for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Chester Allen, a journalist of several previous lifestyle publications, will serve as the publication’s interim executive editor.