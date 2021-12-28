Newport Mansions to require visitors to show proof of vaccination, booster shots

NEWPORT – Visitors to the famous Newport Mansions will soon be required to show proof that they are vaccinated for COVID-19 and have received booster shots if they are eligible, according to the nonprofit that offers tours of 11 historic properties.

The Preservation Society of Newport County announced on Tuesday that visitors to the mansions will be required to show proof of vaccination starting on Jan. 3. Those who are eligible must provide proof of a booster shot starting Jan. 15, the nonprofit said.

The new policy, which applies to staff and volunteers as well, comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, with the arrival of the omicron variant to the state. Rhode Island is now categorized by the Department of Health as being in a state of “high transmission.”

“We continue to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID, and we intend to be flexible and responsive to evolving conditions,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO of The Preservation Society of Newport County. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to help protect the health of our visitors and our staff. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The Preservation Society of Newport County said in its announcement of the policy that visitors who purchase tickets or memberships on-site will be asked to provide proof of vaccination at time of purchase. For those already holding tickets, and for members, proof of vaccination must be provided at the entrance, the group said.

In addition to proof of vaccination, the Newport Mansions already requires indoor masking for staff, visitors and volunteers, the nonprofit said.

Negative COVID-19 tests will not be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination, the organization said.

“Proof of vaccination can be provided through various government applications or a physical vaccination record or photograph of it,” according to the Newport Mansions vaccination policy. “You must present a photo ID along with your vaccine proof. Photo ID for visitors under 18 will not be required as long as they are accompanied by parents/guardians with valid photo ID. … We look forward to welcoming you to the Newport Mansions. The health and safety of our guests and staff are our top priorities.”

