Newport Music Festival postponed due to pandemic

NEWPORT – Newport Music Festival’s events schedule will not take place this summer, according to the organizations’s CEO and President Suzanna Laramee Wednesday.

Laramee said that festival organizers are closely monitoring guidelines from state and local officials, as well as from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and realize that the festival “cannot proceed as planned.”

The festival has more than 60 artists and groups regularly perform at 21 total venues in Newport, Providence, Bristol, Middletown and Warwick, including at Newport’s mansions – The Breakers, Rosecliff, The Elms and Marble House.

Laramee said festival organizers are working on a “floating season” that will span through the winter holidays. Ticket holders will be contacted within two weeks and have the option of converting their tickets to a donation or for a full refund, Laramee said.

A portion of the proceeds from donated tickets will support the festival’s NMF Resident Artist Fund, which will support artists impacted by the pandemic, Laramee said.

There is no word yet on the status of Newport’s two premier summer festivals, the Newport Folk and Jazz festivals. Newport Festival Foundation Executive Director Jay Sweet recently told Providence Business News that he has a “good direct relationship” with Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and they’re both trying “everything” to make sure the events are not canceled.

