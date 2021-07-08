Newport Pell Bridge tolling to go fully electronic by the end of October

NEWPORT – Tolling on the Newport Pell Bridge will be entirely electronic by the end of October 2021, the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Wednesday.

Tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders on eligible vehicles will continue to be charged at published discounted rates, the authority said. If a vehicle is not equipped with a transponder, the owner will receive an invoice in the mail.

It’s unclear what will happen with the workers now collecting the tolls and how many of them there are. The agency did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

“We are continuing to modernize and streamline our operations and all-electronic tolling is the next step,” Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of the authority, said in a news release. “In 2020, approximately 11% of vehicles were paying with cash or credit and it makes sense to better utilize our staff and our resources where they are needed most. We are grateful to our toll collectors for their many years of hard work and especially appreciate their dedication during the pandemic and this transition.”

- Advertisement -

Silveira said that the authority expects high demand for transponders as October approaches, and urged drivers to sign up for the E-ZPass program soon.