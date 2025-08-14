Newport residential condo overlooking water sells for $3.08M

NEWPORT – A residential condominium with 2,700 square feet of living space overlooking the ocean recently sold for $3.08 million, marking the third-highest sale of a condo in the city so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 24 Brown and Howard Wharf, Unit 303, property has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The condo is considered one of the largest dwellings at The Residences at Brown and Howard Wharf, also known as The Vanderbilt Residences, a three-story building containing 16 condos overlooking Newport Harbor.

The Unit 303 condo was constructed in 2009 on the third floor of the building, featuring lighted cased shelves, a hidden television over a gas fireplace and a “Captain’s Quarters-style” den, according to Mott & Chace.

The home also comes with hardwood floors, lighted coffered ceilings and a large room that can be used as an office or library, overlooking Newport Harbor, Mott & Chace said.

The home’s large primary suite features an art studio, which could alternatively be used as an office space, with views to the harbor, the real estate firm said.

The condo building comes with a heated garage and the option for priority dockage at the marina, the firm said. The building was upgraded recently with a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, exterior shingles and a lobby renovation.

The condo was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2.53 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The buyers were represented by Nicole Carstensen, sales associate for Mott & Chace. Stacie Mills and Mary Waddington, of Vanderbilt International Properties, represented the sellers.

“Brown and Howard Wharf is the perfect blend of condo living with the backdrop of yachts, Newport Harbor and spectacular sunsets,” Carstensen said.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the condo was sold by Gail Herrlinger, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and it was purchased by Robert Hitt.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.