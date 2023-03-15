Newport Restaurant Group donates $60K to local nonprofits through gift card program

WARWICK – Newport Restaurant Group has donated $60,750 to six area nonprofits, four of which are based in Rhode Island, that focus on food insecurity.

The funds were raised as part of the group’s annual gift card program. Newport Restaurant Group says through the program, $2 from every gift card sold is donated to local nonprofits that aim to address food insecurity within the community.

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Hope’s Harvest Rhode Island, the Aquidneck Community Table and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are the Rhode Island-based organizations that received donations from the group. Additionally, restaurant group employees and owners volunteered with these organizations in multiple ways, including collecting nonperishable food items and serving dinners.

“Every year, all our employee owners and I are grateful to our guests for their continued support of our gift card program,” Newport Restaurant Group CEO and President Paul O’Reilly said in a statement. “Each gift card order throughout the year allows us to continue to support organizations that provide help and hope to those experiencing food insecurity in our region.”

